General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 17 included:
Zachary Hogeboon, 1115 Old Cemetery Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Shawntaine N. Mendoza, 2224 Highway 47 E., Dickson, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange.
Taray L. Rollins Jr., 718 Forest Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Michelle L. Brooks, 100 Heatherwood Loop, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Steven Cutshaw, 10314 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Shawtaine Hartman Mendoza, 2224 Highway 47E., Dickson, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michelle Lynn Brooks, 100 Heatherwood Loop, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for Nikki R. Harrison, 1108 W. Summer St., for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute Steven Anderson, 200 Plainview Heights Circle, for child endangerment.
A judicial diversion was granted for Raven Goins, 207 Mayor Ave., for theft under $1,000.