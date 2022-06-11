Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 1 included:
Jesus Martinez Cedillo, no address listed, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Terry J. Lane, 800 N. Main St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 180 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for two counts of domestic assault.
Rebecca D. Yarbor, 287 Guinn Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Isaiah Christopher Stephens, 750 Dyer Hollow Road, Mohawk, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000.
Brittany L. Fawbush, 324 E. Church St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Kira Lee Burgess, 406 Elk St., fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
James Whitson, 12 Lorraine St., forfeited a cash bond, fined $10 and court cost, placed on probation, for worthless check charge.
William L. Bales, 214 S. Cutler St., fined $25 annd court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Jodie Lamb Crum, 1002 44th Ave. N., Nasheville, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for joyriding; sentence to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Amber M. Moser, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for public intoxication and criminal trespassing.
Ryan Cate, 1409 Upland Ave., sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Isaiah Stephens, no address listed, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Cory William Mason, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Brandon Michael Knipp, 2525 Shakerag Road, probation terminated;
Jeremy Brandon Woodby, 8175 McDonald Road, Mohawk, probation terminated;
Donnie Johnson Jr., 82 Bradley Ave., probation continued and extended 11 months;
Brittany Fawbush, 670 Mysinger Road.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Logan M. Cash, 200 Snapps Ferry Road, for domestic assault;
Hannah Sierra Craig, 200 Keller Road, Afton, for driving on a suspended license;
Donald Rufus Allen, 219 Inman St., Morristown, for driving on a suspended license;
Christine R. Zimmerman, 235 Friendship Road N., Afton, for driving while licenses is suspended or revoked;
Shannon Nuccio, 9840 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim, for allowing dogs to run at large.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Chelsey Walker, 3075 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, for criminal trespassing;
Brittany L. Fawbush, 324 E. Church St., for two counts of failure to appear;
Pam Nuccio, 9840 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim, for allowing dogs to run at large;
Amber M. Moser, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, for criminal trespassing.