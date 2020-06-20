General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 1 included:
Jonathan A. Zechman, 2196 Asheville Highway, sentenced to time served, for comtempt on a violation of order of protection (domestic violence).
John Paul N. Mullins, 4350 Houston Valley Road, fined $1,650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession or casual exchange of methamphetamine.
Timothy L. Williams, 223 W. McKee St., fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule I drugs.
Ryan Michael Serra, 213 Fox Road, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for possession of schedule VI drugs (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holly L. Garland, 24 Granite Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, balance on probation, for driving on suspended/revoked.
Kim Cremins, 111 Unaka St., sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Summer Vereecke, 4915 Lonesome Pine Trail, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Harley Lee Wise, 440 Lawing Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
John Paul Mullins, 4350 Houston Valley Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Timothy Lamar Williams Jr., Manor Apartments, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Joey Lynn Brown, 203 Seaton Ave., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Eric Hinkle, 111 Crest Hills Drive, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ryan Serra, 814 W. Main St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Debra Ann Walton, 309 Broyles St. (last reported), sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Holly Leanne Garland, 255 Maple Swamp Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Justin Dale Blagg, 1220 Jackson Hollow Road, Mosheim, for joyriding;
Jeanne M. Baker, 55 Carlton Ridge Road, for driving on suspended/revoked.
The state declined to prosecute Joshua Dale Burnworth, 854 Horse Creek Road, for fugitive from justice.