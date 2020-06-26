General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 10 included:
Daryl Caldwell, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for criminal trespassing; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Mitch A. Shelton, 120 Hartshaw Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Benjamin Chrisman, 169 Granite Lane, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively to other sentencing, suspended to 90 in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $3,276, for theft under $1,000, driving on suspended/revoked license and joyriding.
David Paul Coffey, 556 Foxford Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license.
Robert Gordon, 125 Old Orchard Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear in jail and vandalism under $1,000.
Christian James Morrow, 95 Glendale Drive, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Travis Lee Summers, 830 Fish Hook Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Mitch Allen Shelton, 120 Hartshaw Drive, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Benjamin Chrisman, 169 Hillcrest Drive, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Beatrice Marie Payne, 515 Browning Road, Jonesborough, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jodie Ann Lamb-Crum, 275 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Robert Edwin Gordon Jr., 120 Old Orchard Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joshua Ryan Smith, 451 Briar Patch Road, sentenced to 85 days in jail day for day, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Ronnie Lewis Shelton, 1055 Sunnyside Loop;
Christopher Wayne Varner, 6516 Cedarbend Road, Knoxville;
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Catherine Flora Rodefer, 232 Morrell Drive, Blountville, for driving on a suspended license;
William Dwight Fisher, 1712 Butterfly Court, Whitesburg, for driving on a suspended license;
Christopher W. Varner, 6516 Cedar Bend Road, Knoxville, for reckless driving;
Charles R. Holbrook, 780 Dixie Road, for domestic assault;
Casey Lee Repass, 122 Old Mill Road, Church Hill, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Ethan P. Dunn, 395 Peters Road, Afton, for violation of financial responsibility law;
David Williford, 75 Lawing Road, Chuckey, failure to provide correct title;
Tyler Fellers, 201 Correll Lane, Jonesborough, for harrasment.