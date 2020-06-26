General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 12 included:
Brian K. McCrary, 1346 Midway Road, Midway, forfeited a cash bond of $812.57, for worthless check charge.
Robert Lee Johnson, 935 Old Cemetery Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for violation of tagging big game.
Cody D. Williams, 1600 70 Bypass., find $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Jimmy R. Metcalf, 965 Crestview Drive, Talbott, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, balance on probation, for vandalism and aggravated criminal trespassing.
Madison L. Thompson, 6970 Whitehouse Road, fined $25 and court cost, for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
Chad A. Farinacci, 4045 107 Cutoff, fined $775 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for schedule IV drug violation and public intoxication.
Jimmy Dodson, 1880 Old Baileyton Road, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Cody Daniel Williams, 240 Guthries Green Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Robert Robinson IV, 2492 Buckingham Road, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Madison Lorene Thompson, 6970 Whitehouse Road, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
James Allen King, 35 Peppermint Lane, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Joseph A. Rosenbaum, 395 Rheatown Road, Chuckey, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 6 months.
Charges were dismissed for Jerome A. Thompson, 1115 Vestal Court, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Craig A. Underwood, 130 Underwood Way, for aggravated assault (domestic);
Charles D. Caldwell, 105 Windy Hill, for theft under $1,000;
December Rose Anderson, 526 Panther Creek Road, Morristown, for violation of order of protection or restraining order and violation of restraining order.
A judicial diversion was granted for Aaron L. Angel, 810 Briarwood Drive, for DUI and simple possession/casual exchange.