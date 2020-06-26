General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 15 included:
Donya Tipton, 322 Royal St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, balance on probation, for aggravated criminal trespassing; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Trevor Austin Barrett, 907 Tyne Gray Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Emma R. Thronburg, 1550 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Jose Martin Yanez Lopez, 630 Cannon Road, Limestone, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 10 hours community work service for leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and driving without a license.
Florencio Mendoza Cabrera, 8201 14th Ave., Hyattsville, Maryland, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six months in jail, all time suspended, must complete eight hours defensive driving school, for reckless endangerment.
Rhonda Laws, 312 Locust St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Tyler L. Smith, 495 Pritchard Road, Limestone, fined $325 and court cost, sentenced to three counts of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 110 days in jail, balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading arrest, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to appear, and resisting stop, arrest, criminal trespassing and two counts of driving on suspended/revoked license.
Chad M. Thacker, 372 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Donya Tipton, 1537 Bloomingdale Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Trevor Austin Barrett, 907 Tyne Gray Road, Afton, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Algerald Miller, 601 N. Main St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Watson Tyree Manuel, 930 Wesley Ave., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other chargs.
Ricky Lee Wallace, 6096 Kingsport Highway, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Rhonda Suzanne Laws, 5280 107 Cutoff, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Amanda Leanne Ricker, 1005 Welcome Grove Road, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jackie Dickens, 242 Bayleffs Road, Jonesborough, probation terminated;
Amber Nicole O’Laughlin, 339 ½ Woodlyn Road, Johnson City, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Ashley Lynn Wickline, 760 Grassy Creek Road, for driving on a revoked license;
Joshua K. Walker, 7950 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, for domestic assault;
Anne L. Boyd, 714 Wesley Ave., for driving while license is suspended or revoked.