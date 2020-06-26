General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 16 included:
Daveen Michelle Dotson, 311 Cherry St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Christopher Allen Taylor, 1840 Whitehouse Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for Jason E. Lane, 204 Takoma Ave., for failure to appear and violation of financial responsibility law.