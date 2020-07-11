General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 17 included:
Donnie E. Stuart, 70 Dogwood St., Mosheim, forfeited a cash bond on a public intoxication.
David R. Gilliam, 208 Remington Court, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Tyler P. Baughard, 7498 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI.
Angela Nicole Riley, no address listed, Nashville, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tyler J. Rogers, 4798 Kelly Gap Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation were dismissed for Bobby Daniel Ealey, 320 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Clinton Taylor, 5435 Baileyton Road, for stalking;
Carina Ann Leonard, 715 N. Main St., for failure to appear;
Alexandria N. Young, 1230 Lovelace Road, Fall Branch, for domestic assault and resisting stop, arrest.
Megan A. Perkins, 103 Grandview Ave., for violation of financial responsibility law;
Carina Ann Leonard, 715 N. Main St., for theft under $1,000;
Kendrick Estepp, 142 Fox Road, Chuckey, for vandalism under $1,000;
McKenzie Munro, 1015 Cedar Creek Road, for pawned or conveyed rental property.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Agon Tyler Short, 305 Holly road, Knoxville, for public intoxication;
David R. Gilliam, 208 Remington Court, for open container law and unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Willie J. Barrett, 260 Mulberry Road, for domestic assault;
Emily Rose Jones, 159 Woodcrest Drive, for two counts of public intoxication;
Thomas Quillen, 1036 W. Vann Road, for theft of services.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Hannah Wilson, 265 W. Hogan Lane, for vandalism;
Zak A. Bartlett, 1407 Woodlawn Drive, for schedule I drug violation and simple possession/casual exchange of schedule VI.