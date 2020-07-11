General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 22 included:
Amanda Brooke Potter, 115 Laurel Estates Circle, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $45, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Joshua Wayne Carter, 11007 Asheville Highway, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to two days in jail, for contempt on a criminal trespassing charge.
Randall Tweed, 2540 Fodderstack Mountain Loop, fined $5 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for use of stolen plate.
Jason William Johnson, 755 Swanay Road, Limestone, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 105 days in jail, balance on probation, for misdemenaor reckless endangerment and evading arrest (felony).
Mary Lesher Shelton, 406 Elk St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for assault; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Hope E. Sentelle, 432 Bill Martin Road, Afton, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Trenton Jeffrey Simek, Church St., fined $25 and court cost, for public intoxication.
Michael T. Fields, 49 Ocean Boulevard E., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for criminal trespassing.
Megan N. Butcher, 765 Lovers Lane, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Brenda L. Delong, 201 Locust St., Knoxville, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for shoplifting – theft of property.
Sheila K. Baker, 250 Frank Santon Road, Limestone, fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and use of stolen/lose vehicle license plate.
Matthew Joseph Martin, 3220 Newport Highway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Randall Eugene Tweed, 520 Twin Springs Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jason William Johnson, 755 Swannay Road, Limestone, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Christabel Salisbury, 5706 Kingsport Highway, Afton, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Shannon Lee Stevenson, 236 Opie Arnold Road, Limestone, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Robert Wayne Swaim, 122 Cumberland Drive, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Roger Lee Broadwater, 1006 Arnold Road, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Clifford Norton, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Bobby Dean Hensley, 65 Victoria Lane, Chuckey;
Daniel Lloyd Davis, 262 Old Cemetery Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Adam Marshall Ricker, Greelee Village, Mohawk, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Joshua Wayne Carter, 11007 Asheville Highway, for failure to appear;
Morgan E. Woods, 460 Fellers Court, Mosheim, for failure to appear and driving while suspended/revoked.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Megan N. Butcher, 765 Lovers Lane, for public intoxication;
Kayla M. Clayton, 52 Bainey Broyles St., for shoplifting – theft of property.