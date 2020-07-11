General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 24 included:
Steven George Penczu, 405 Juniper St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for public intoxication.
Paul W. Winstead, 1820 Roaring Fork Road, fined $2,100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 180 days in jail, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for seven years, for DUI.
Angela Falin, 300 Sharon Drive, Gate City, Virginia, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 35 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $648, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Curtis M. Lawn, 795 Greene Mountain Road, fined $1,650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 50 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule IV drugs, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Paul Wayne Winstead, 1820 Roaring Fork Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Jack Rice, 10630 107 Cut-off, sentenced to 12 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Daniel E. Campbell, 142 Old Kentucky Road W., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Lynn Messer, 3587 Nelson School Road, Morristown, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dalton Melton, 790 Tunnel Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Haley Douthat, 101 Seals Road, Rogersville, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Curtis Michael Lawn, 795 Greene Mountain Road, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Johnny C. Miller, 45 Lakeshore Drive, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Johnny Ray Estepp Jr., no address listed, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Olin Smith, 500 Tweed Springs Road, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Tyler Brown, 85 Meadowbrook Road, Afton, for simple assault;
Brooklyn Romines, 514 W. Church St., for failure to appear;
Jason L. Knight, 2930 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim, for domestic assault;
Steven George Penczu, 405 Juniper St., for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Daniel Luther Arrington, 6899 Houston Valley Road, for two counts of stalking;
Steven G. Penczu, 405 Juniper St., for failure to appear;
Paul W. Winstead, 1820 Roaring Fork Road, for child endangerment, violation of implied consent law and driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked;
Angela Marie Falin, 5865 Natural Tunnell, Duffield, Virginia, for fugitive from justice.
A judicial diversion was granted for Johnny R. Estepp Jr., 200 Twin Barns Road, for schedule VI drug violation.