General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 29 included:
Benjamin A. Mchan, 1680 Morrison Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for joyriding.
David W. Hinkle, 5770 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schdeule VI drugs.
Dustin T. Ervin, 2688 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Justin D. Brown, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to five days in jail, for public intoxication.
Skylar T. Creel, 3830 W. Allens Bridge Road, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to six months suspended to 20 days in jail, balance on probation, for public intoxication and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
James D. Blevins, 128 Whispering Oaks Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for party to the offense of evading arrest.
Jason Lynn Eisenhour, 2075 Gleenwood Drive, Mosheim, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ricky Lee Jones Jr., 345 Rambo Road, sentenced to six months at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Linda Sue Hinkle Wilds, 718 Forest St., sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jocie Ann Lamb-Crum, 275 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for Paris Eugene Foye Jr., 30 Beverly Hills Drive, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
John W. Rickard, 5828 Buell St., Talbott, for use of stolen/lost vehicle license plate;
David W. Hinkle, 5770 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, for manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance;
Paris Eugene Foye Jr., 30 Beverly Hills Drive, Mosheim, for two counts of failure to appear.