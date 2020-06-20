General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 3 included:
Charles Autrey, 185 Brethren Drive, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Larry N. Eastepp, no address listed, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to six months suspended to 30 days in jail, for disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.
Angelina Cortez, 224 Risner Road, Dover, fined $50 and court cost, plead guilty to contempt on a violation of restraining order/order of protection.
Tiffany Marie Speratos, 7295 St. Clair Road, Whitesburg, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Tiffany L. Phelps, 1060 Old Stage Road, fined $1,650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II drugs, simple possession of schedule II drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
William L. Davis, 1340 Delta Valley Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 20 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Jason L. Hensley, 1440 Union Springs Road, Whiteville, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Sean T. Garbers, 3485 Kenneytown Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Dillion D. Boyd, 125 Wisecarver Road, Mosheim, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Bryan K. Bolton, 904 N. Main St., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Michael Lynn Loftin, 2864 Fish Hatchery Road, Morristown, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Melinda Diane Reamer, 1015 Bolton Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tiffany Marie Speratos, 7295 St. Clair Road, Whitesburg, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tiffany Leigh Phelphs, 425 Cedar Creek Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Blake Nicholas Jeffers, 320 Jeffers Lane, Limestone, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Madison Bowman, 716 Jones Road, Maryville, probation terminated;
Victoria Lynn Morgan, 480 Joe Ball Road, Chuckey, probation terminated;
Charles Justis, no address listed, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Charles Dillion Hahn, 5647 Blue Spring Parkway, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Stephanie D. Perlotto, 408 Juniper St., for driving on suspended/revoked;
Carl T. Petty, 433 Minga Road, Kingsport, for domestic assault and failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute Ramze I. Wilkerson, 174 Quillen Shell Road, for two counts of aggravated domestic assault.