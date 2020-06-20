General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 5 included:
Eric S. Sutton, 406 Elk St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for disorderly conduct.
Anthony Teed Beach, 1055 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation, for misdemeanor manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamines; to be served consecutive to other charges.
Shelly Gillespie, 1600 Highway 70 Cutoff, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $35.86, restrained from the victim for one year, for theft under $1,000.
Anthony Beach, 1055 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Tyler J. Jones, 6579 Old Russell Pike, Whitesburg, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Kenneth Beal, 4825 Andrew Johnson Highway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tara Hall, 375 Brown Springs Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Cynthia Brown, 1186 Bailey Ridge Road, Limestone, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Jamie Elizabeth Morelock, 500 Cannon Loop, Chuckey, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Hunter C. Parton, 584 Flag Branch Road, for domestic assault;
Tony Landers, 35 Morse Lane, for failure to appear;
Brooke Taylor Atchison, 55 Kilday Park, for domestic assault;
Kristina Hubbard Morgan, 45 Raders Sidetrack Road, for failure to appear;
Irene Gadapee, 1020 Walters Road, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute Tilman D. Fox, 1068 W. Vann Road, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.