General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on June 8 included:
David Penland, 220 Craftsprings E., Afton, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for failure to appear at jail and evading arrest; consecutive to other sentencing.
Brandon J. Jones, 1300 Burkey Road, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Daryl M. Caldwell, 340 Cox Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for criminal trespassing.
Brenda Susan Dill, 710 Wisecarver Road, Mosheim, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Chuck J. Owens, 102 Edgewood Drive, forfeited a cash bond of $389.10, for worthless check charge.
Ronnie B. Clawson, 60 Mt. Hebron Road, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for schedule II drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
David O. Sellers, 380 Caldwell Road, Rogersville, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving on suspended/revoked and DUI.
Norman D. Brunner, 730 Sunnyside Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Daniel W. Buell, 346 Locust St., fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, balance on probation, must serve 10 hours of community work service, for driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle, violation of fianacial responsibility law and failure to appear.
Damien E. Griffin, 2336 Middle Creek Road, Afton, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $39.88, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000 and two count of failure to appear.
David Patrick Penland, 220 Craft Springs E., Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation; consecutive to other sentencing.
James David Tunnell, 1255 Main St., Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Bryant Keith McCaleb, 120 Railroad St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Summer Fann, 673 Kidwell School Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Donavan Jay Ealey, 211 Take Off Lane, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation
Scotty Greene, 90 Snapps Ferry Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Mark Kinsey, 645 Chandler Circle, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
James Roy Love, 406 Elk St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for James Oliver, 702 E. Hillcrest Drive, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute Robert Edward Jr. Gordon, 1831 Texoma Parkway, Grayson, Texas, for fugitive from justice.