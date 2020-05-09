General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 17 included:
Chayna D. Waddell, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for public intoxication.
Tiffany L. Phelps, 475 Cedar Creek Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for public intoxication.
Shannon Hickman, 7950 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, fined $20 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days probation, for worthless check charge.
Randall E. Tweed, 2540 Fodderstack Mountain Loop, fined $650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and DUI.
Shannon Michelle Hickman, 7950 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, sentenced to 2 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Kimberly Lynn Cutshaw, 718 Forrest St., sentenced to 8 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Neil Ryan Armstrong, 8450 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Derek Anthony Tunnell, 49 Indian Hills Circle, sentenced to 4 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
David Lee Tunnell, 1255 Main St., Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Audie Wayne Hannah, 202 Silver City Lane, Whitesburg, sentenced to 3 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Jessica Ortiz, 135 Howerton Circle, Bean Station, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation dismissed for Lucinda Jewell Russell, 217 Highland Drive, probation continued.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Brittany Rae Shelton, 199 Patton Lane, Limestone, for driving on a suspended license;
Tammy Melissa Deal, 13200 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Bulls Gap, for domestic assault;
Lucinda Russell, 2040 Whirlwind Road, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute for Valerie Bowman Roberts, 880 Quaker Knob Road, Chuckey, for driving on a suspended license;
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Kashira D. Jackson, 1175 Stills Road, for three counts of shoplifting – theft of property;
Megan Smith, 1165 Whitehouse Road, for theft under $1,000;
Stacey M. Calloway, 1577 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.