General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 20 included:
Jennifer K. Carter, 2135 St. James Road, forfeited a cash bond, for worthless check charge;
Samantha M. Miller, 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, fined $1,300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 35 days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, schedule II drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Daniel S. Schofield, 25 Old Jonesboro Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Jamie L. Ridenour, 218 Davy Crockett Road, Limestone, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for public intoxication.
Bryce A. Hill, 603 N. Hill St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Dennis Samir Cruz, 1620 Battleground Drive, Murfreesboro, probation terminated;
Terry Lynn Johnson Jr., 520 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Brittany Johnson, 880 McKee Way, for domestic assault;
Britney L. Tweed, 125 Baileyton Road, for domestic assault;
Samantha M. Miller, 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, for violation of implied consent.