General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 23 included:
Michael L. Amarite, 1145 Holly Creek Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 90 days in jail, balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange, theft under $1,000 and attempted criminal simulation.
Matthew C. Cutshaw, 380 Mt. Hebron Road, forfeited a cash bond, for public intoxication.
James Clayton Huffman, 2651 Doty Chapel Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, balance on probation, for attempted violation of sex offender registry.
Birzavith Qorpel Benton, 518 Jefferson St., Griffin, Georgis, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for criminal trespassing and domestic assault.
Dustin L. Strong, 3050 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, must complet BIPPS classes, for domestic assault.
Jack L. Rice, 10630 107 Cutoff, fined $775 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for public intoxication and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Kevin L. Roberts, 1350 Sunnyside Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for joyriding.
Sarah B. Shelton, 5255 107 Cutoff, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, lbp, for joyriding.
Michael Lawrence Amarite, 1145 Holly Creek Raod, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kevin Roberts, 1350 Sunnyside Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Josh Allen Hinkle, 324 Biddle St., sentenced to 60 days in jail, day for day, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sarah Breanna Shelton, 520 N. Hills Drive, Oxford House, Johnson City, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
The state declined to prosecute for
Kevin L. Roberts, 1350 Sunnyside Road, for juvenile attachment.