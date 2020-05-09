General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 27 included:
John L. Hickerson, 316 E. Church St., fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, balance on probation, for shoplifting – theft of property, and two counts of theft under $1,000.
Rachel Jeyne Davies, 2637 Pickwick Lane, Plano, Texas, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 252 days in jail, for public intoxication and failure to appear.
David Allen Dabbs, 151 Lonesome Pine Trail, Afton, sentenced to three terms of 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Shannon Lee Fasnacht, 505 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Whitney Myers (Scalf), 630 Regan Hollow Road, Midway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Mary Leshea Shelton, 406 Elk St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
John Douglas Hickerson, 316 Church St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
The state declined to prosecute Rachel Jeyne Davies, 2637 Pickwick Lane, Plano, Texas, for child endangerment.