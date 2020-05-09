General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 30 included:
Anthony T. Beach, 1055 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for domestic assault and public intoxication.
Tabitha D. Wilhoit, 406 Elk St., fined $375 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and driving without a license.
Albert Benison Blakney Jr., 1645 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Jefferson David Bridges, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for assault on an officer.
Steven M. Gordon, 905 Seaton Road, Afton, fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, must register on sex offender registry, for indecent exposure and three counts of solicitation of a person under age 18 years of age of sexual battery.
Jefferson D. Bridges, 180 Moxin Lane, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Steven Gordon, 905 Seaton Road, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Ryan Duncan Range, 1004 S. River Drive, Kingsport, for reckless driving;
Otis L. Morgan, 176 E. Brad St., for domestic assault;
Broc A. Daugherty, 181 Hartman Lane, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Albert Benison Blakney Jr., 1645 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, for violation of implied consent;
Jefferson D. Bridges, 180 Moccasin Lane, for fugitive from justice;
Steven M. Gordon, 905 Seaton Road, Afton, for public intoxication;
Brittany L. Ford, 360 Emerald Road, Mosheim, for aggravated assault (domestic).
A judicial diversion was granted for Katelin Justina-Beth Workman, 2310 Jones Bridge Road, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.