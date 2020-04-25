General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 4 included:
Melinda N. Lane, 313 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, fined $850 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear, simple possession of methamphetamine and criminal impersonation.
Anthony L. McCurry, 612 Lyle Road, Erwin, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to six months suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for criminal impersonation and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
Ryan Powers, 2562 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for dogs not allowed at large.
Melinda Nichole Lane, 313 E. Sullivan St., sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Anthony Lance McCurry, 612 Lyle Road, Erwin, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ryan Allen Powers, 2563 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for Cody S. Richards, 8075 Old Asheville Highway, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
The state declined to prosecute Chastity A. Knight, 307 Harlan St., for failure to appear.