General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 8 included:
George William Calloway, 164 Sterling Drive, Mosheim, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $1,000 for solicitation to commit burglary and theft under $1,000.
Mark Ferguson, 2595 Blue Springs Parkway, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $200, for failure to appear and two counts of theft under $1,000.
Mack Anderson Lewis, 1865 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for theft under $1,000 and solicitation to commit burglary.
Mark Ferguson, 2595 Blue Springs Parkway, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Danny Marvin Baltes, 351 Butler Town Road, Fall Branch, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Mack Anderson Lewis, 1865 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Roger Metcalf, 30 Cutshall Ave., probation continued.