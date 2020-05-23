General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 11 included:
Hannah N. Carter, 131 Mason St., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Billy Wayne Wise, 125 Jim Kirk Road, Midway, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Tiffany Leigh Phelps, 425 Cedar Creek Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six months in jail, all time suspended, balance on probation, for indecent exposure.
Anthony T. Beach, 1055 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail suspended to 22 days in jail, day for day, for public intoxication.
Kenneth J. Pelphrey, 16010 Horton Highway, Chuckey, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for public intoxication.
Donnie E. Johnson, 1005 Raders Sidetrack Road, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and driving while suspended/revoked.
Dustin Paul Collins, 512 E. Church St., sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Billy Ray Mathes, 1050 House Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Mariah Dawn Luther, 185 Twin Oaks Drive, probation terminated.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Hannah N. Carter, 131 Mason St., for following too closely;
Tyler W. Franklin, 100 S. Rufe Taylor Road, for child endangerment.