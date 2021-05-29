Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 12 included:
Cathie Belinda Hensley, 3566 Bluesprings Parkway, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Mark P. Gaby, 2525 Horton Highwy, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, must serve 10 hours community service, for leaving the scene of a traffic crash resuling in property damage.
Stacy A. Shaw, 81 Enchanted Lane, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, must serve 10 hours community service, for leaving the scene of an accident involving damages.
Britney Tweed, 2904 Kingsport Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $110.41, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Tiffany Cutshall Gunter, 1430 White Sands Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $283.28, for theft under $1,000.
Gerald Kellen Keller, 1510 John Graham Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Ryan Shane Julian, 129 Indian Hills Circle, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Bobby Whitaker, 7800 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $36.67, restrained from the victim, for shoplifting – theft of property and theft under $1,000.
Skye Cameron, 147 N. Sunset St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $114.87, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Tonya Finkle, 20 Kitchen Branch Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, ordered to pay restitution of $114.87, restrained from the victim, for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Cayden Tyler Phillip Cutshall, 1585 Miller Chapel Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Jennifer L. Bellamy, 135 Howerton Circle, Bean Station, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Bayley N. Conkin, 120 Oxford Lane, fined $310 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 18 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $33.95, restrained from the victim, for driving on registration improperly displayed, lights required on motor vehicle, failure to appear, violation of financial responsitility law, theft under $1,000 and three counts of suspended/revoked.
Daniel R. Middleton, 630 Jearoldstown Road, Chuckey, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Lesley D. Housley, 568 S. Rufe Taylor Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, and violation of interlock devise.
Bryce A. Hill, 603 N. Hill St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Curtis Michael Lawn, 795 Greene Mountain Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dustin Dusty Jackson, 2998 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Shawn Alan Williamson, 935 Mohawk Creek Road, Midway, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kenneth Jamie Hinkle, 1104 Woodside Drive, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Bryce Hill, 603 N. Hill St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation dismissed for the following:
Skye Alana Blue Cameron, 20 Kitchen Branch Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Hannah Raeann Wilson, 9047 McDonald Road, Mohawk, probation terminated;
Brian W. Lamons, 950 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jennifer Dawn Whitson, 184 Mac McKee Road, Chuckey, for driving on a suspended license;
Duane Leland Parkey, 2340 Old Snapps Ferry road, for hunting without a license;
Brandon R. Jenkins, 307 Cypress St., for domestic assault;
Daniel D. Cutshaw, 1240 Bolton Road, for domestic assault;
Michael E. Reece, 321 Locust St., for failure to appear;
Charles E. Gay, 988 Corey Way, Del Rio, for failure to appear and domestic assault;
Miranda S. Wykle, 713 N. Main St., for domestic assault;
William Henry Coyler, 5385 Horton Highway, for domestic assault and failure to appear;
Kurtis L. Lewis, 610 Cocke County Road, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Duane Leland Parkey, 2340 Old Snapps Ferry Road, for taking of big game in closed season;
Dennis Jessie Ramirez, 1106 ½ N. Almn Ave., Los Angeles, California, for fugitive from justice;
Colton Gosnell, 315 Cecil Davis Road, for vandalism;
Gerald Kellen Keller, 1510 John Graham Road, for violation of implied consent law;
Ryan Shane Julian, 129 Indian Hills, for simple possession of a controlled substance;
Cayden Tyler Phillip Cutshall, 1585 Miller Chapel Road, for violation of implied consent law;
Daniel R. Middleton, 630 Jearoldstown Road, Chuckey, for simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
A judicial diversion was granted for Deborah Burriel, 876 Flag Branch Road, for theft under $1,000.