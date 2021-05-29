Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 14 included:
Scott M. Wolfe, 204 Pinecrest Drive, fined $1,150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for sis years, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and DUI.
Matthew D. Waddell, 4470 Lonesome Pine Trail, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, arrest and public intoxication.
Matthew Doyle Waddell, 102 Housley Ave., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Bryan M. Collins, 3580 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, probation terminated;
Scott M. Wolfe, 204 Pinecrest Drive, for violation of implied consent law.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Shawn W. Lowe, 815 Bewley Road, Mosheim, for driving on a suspended license;
Michelle Katherine Key, 2235 Fishpond Road, for dogs not allowed at large;
Tara Ann Jennings, 75 Indian Hills Circle, for failure to appear;
Zach Helso, 5095 Lonesome Pine Trail, for theft under $1,000.
The state declined to prosecute Champaigne N. Cansler, 2025 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, for false reports.