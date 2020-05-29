General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 15 included:
Jason E. Gosnell, 4390 Kelly Gap Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for theft under $1,000.
Destiny D. Bunch, 295 Preacher Laws Road, Afton, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail and an addition to six months in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 40 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation; sentenced to be served consecutive to other sentencing, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, and manufacturing, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Kevin E. Begines, 295 Preacher Laws Road, Afton, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and manufacturing, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Blaine D. Servert, 175 Starnes Hollow Lane, fined $1,550 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 40 days in jail, balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule I drugs, simple possession of schedule V drugs and domestic assault/abuse.
Austin Read Horner, no address listed, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jason Eugene Gosnell, 4390 Kelley Gap Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Vickie Lynn Middleton, 1007 Highway 81 N., Jonesborough, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Destiny Danielle Bunch, 138 Montrose Ave., Morristown, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Willard Lee Cutshaw, 230 Buckboard Road, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Austin Read Horner, 119 1st St., Corryton, continued on probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jason L. Swift, 125 Moonlight Court, Mosheim, for domestic assault;
Gregory Buckner, 6894 Asheville Highway, for driving on a suspended license;
Austin R. Horner, 207 Cherokee Drive, for two counts of failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
John A Pichichero, 110 Pandora Loop, Chuckey, for aggravated domestic assault.