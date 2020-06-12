General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 20 included:
Allison Lewis, 965 Sunnyside Road, forfeited a cash bond of $355 for worthless check charge.
Allison Flanders, 1416 Upland Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, restrained from victim, for theft under $1,000.
Nicholas Mitchell Medcalf, 100 Pyburn Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $569, for theft under $1,000.
Edward Chad Jennings, 425 Elmer Hayes Road, Mosheim, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $439, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing and theft under $1,000.
Cassandra Bales, 210 Justice Road, Afton, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for theft under $1,000 and failure to appear.
Shawn Williamson, 935 Mohawk Creek Road, Midway, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license and failure to appear.
Shana M. Middleton, 945 DeBusk Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six months suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for resisting stop, arrest.
William L. Davis, 1340 Delta Valley Road, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Chayna D. Waddell, 5175 Dulaney Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, balance on probation, theft under $1,000 and criminal trespassing.
David R. Williford, 75 Lawing Road, Chuckey, fined $500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 14 days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving on suspended/revoked, failure to appear, DUI and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Miranda Smith, 1309 Upland Ave., forfeited a cash bond, for worthless check charge.
Chad E. Jackson, 4947 Island Home Road, Louisville, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.
Winston L. Anderson, 925 McMillan Road, Midway, fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, balance on probation, for misdemeanor reckless endangerment (no weapon, no injury), leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle, violation of financial responsibility law and altering/falsifying/forging titles or plates.
Nathan Frederick Patrick, 934 Maple St., Kingsport, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Cassandra Bales, 210 Justice Road, Afton, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Shawn Williamson, 192 N. Mohawk Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Shana Middleton, 945 DeBusk Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Daniel Schofield, Greystone Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Edward Chad Jennings, 338 McMillian Road, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
James Josh Brown, 112 Mayor Ave., for assault;
Anthony Lynn Reaves, 581 Seaton Road, Afton, for four counts of livestock not to run at large;
Alexis Marie Jarnagin, 491 Phyllis Circle, Talbott, for driving while license suspended;
Frank R. Horner II, 690 Earl Baxter Road, Chuckey, for failure to appear;
Edward Chad Jennings, 425 Elmer Hayes Road, Mosheim, failure to appear;
Nathan F. Patrick, 2295 Blue Springs Parkway, for failure to appear;
Marvin Sellers, 390 Main St., Mosheim, for simple assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Alexis Marie Jarnagin, 591 Phyllis Circle, Talbott, failure to appear;
Emma R. Thornburg, 1550 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, public intoxication and violation of financial responsibility law;
Chad Jackson, 1108 Woodside Drive, for stalking and unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Winston L. Anderson, 925 McMillan Road, Midway, for violation of red light/other signal.