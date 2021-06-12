Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 21 included:
Jacob Schuck, 619 S. McKee St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $179, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Billy W. Stamper, 191 Ash Meadow Drive, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Beatriz Adriana Lopez-Frarre, 208 Ocean Boulevard, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license.
Anthony D. Tipton, 2425 Rheatown Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000; consecutive to other charges.
Brandy N. Ball, 426 DeBusk Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Nikki Renae Johnson, 1125 Shaw Road, Chuckey, fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI drugs.
Kristin D. King, 132 Jays Lane, fined $500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Cody R. Thompson, 924 Hartman Lane, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and violation of financial responsibility law.
Ulise Santiago, 2965 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, 1120 suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Nikki Johnson, 1240 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jennifer Ruth Longworth, 957 Round Knob, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation, to be served consecutively.
Samuel Allen, 598 Laughlin Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Cody Thompson, Suburban Hotel, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Amanda Marlene Norton, 1991 Asheville Highway, probation terminated;
Scotty Wayne Sayler, Riverbend, Nashville, probation terminated;
Brian Coley Garrett, 501 Browning Road, Telford, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation;
Alicia Renee Horton, 3650 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation;
Ricky Eric Crum, 1305 Kitchen Branch Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Blake Daniel, 7382 Asheville Highway, for driving on a revoked license;
Aisha Reed, 1360 Barren Valley Road, Chuckey, for electronic harassment;
Melissa Ruffo, 236 Park Ridge Court, Kingsport, for electronic harassment;
Isaac S. Winkler, 61 Willow Creek Lane, for domestic assault;
Ricardo Cotto, 105 Bradley Ave., for domestic assault;
Samuel Bollinger, 45 Kidwell Lane, Bulls Gap, for aggravated assault;
Tonya Cabe, 446 Gibson Road, for cruelty to animals;
Gabrielle Julianne Martin, 4633 Island Hope Pike, Knoxville, for violation of related to minor (possess of alcohol);
Summer Michling, 45 Kidwell Lane, Bulls Gap, for aggravated assault;
Scott E. Shepard, 179 Speedwell Church Road, Bulls Gap, for setting fires at certain times without a permit and reckless burning.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Leland B. Robbins, 363 Lee St., Ripley, for possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Harley L. Medcalf, 215 Starnes Hollow Lane, for simple possession of schedule II drugs.