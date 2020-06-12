General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 22 included:
Darius Greene, 1655 Slop Creek Road, Russellville, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Dhaka Ram Katuwal, 5236 Galway Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Joshua A. Johnson, 200 Lakeshore Drive, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for possession of legend drug without a prescription and schedule VI drug violation.
Robert Lee Mendoza, 605 Glades Road, Mohawk, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for attempted unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Dakota S. Reaves, 255 Par Lane, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, balance on probation, for DUI.
Mikayla R. Knight, 125 Woodlyn St., fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear and public intoxication.
Tonya M. Morgan, 1736 Old Tusculum Road, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange.
Rebecca Renee Doss, 1016 Pratt Drive, White Pine, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, balance on probation, for driving while suspended and failure to appear.
Brian A. Hensley, 202 N. Nelson St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, balance on probation, for driving on suspended/revoked.
Tyler A. Ward, 293 Pond Springs Road, Kingsport, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, balance on probation, for driving on suspended/revoked.
David R. Manzi, 6165 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, fined $1,500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for two counts of simple possession/casual exchange.
Joshua A. Johnson, 200 Lakeshore Drive, fined $1,575 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for public intoxication, shoplifting – theft of property and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange.
Tiffany L. Phelps, 425 Cedar Creek Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for disorderly conduct.
Chance Johnson, 116 Sycamore St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Dakota Scott Reaves, 509 Big Limestone Road, Limestone, sentenced to 3 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Mikayla Knight, 1265 Stephen Brooks Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brian Allen Hensley, 202 N. Nelson St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
David Manzi, 650 House Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joshua A. Johnson, 200 Lakeshore Drive, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tiffany Leigh Phelps, 425 Cedar Creek Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
William Kacy Stroud, 478 Bandy Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Alfonzo Jordan, 1383 Elijah Martin Road, Whitesburg, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Allen Wayne Metcalf, 215 Cannon Loop Road, Chuckey, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Harry Varney III, 911 Debbie Simmons Drive, Erwin, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Sharyssa Nelson, 5710 Houston Valley Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Shawn Cambra, 511 Cherokee St., Mosheim, for failure to appear;
Joseph David Combs, 243 Old Erwin Highway, for driving on a suspended license.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Dhaka Ram Katuwal, 5236 Galway Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina, for driving on a roadway laned for travel;
Robert Lee Mendoza, 605 Glades Road, Mohawk, for fugitive from justice;
Dale M. Denton, 189 Pruitt Road N., for assault.