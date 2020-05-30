General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 26 included:
Joseph Dale Miller, 416 Juniper St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license and failure to appear.
Tina M. Poe, 195 Morgan Branch Lane, Chuckey, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for disorderly conduct.
James A. Johnson, 809 W. Church St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Joseph Dale Miller, 416 Juniper St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sabrina Waters, 3845 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
James A. Johnson, 1012 Lenny Ave., Morristown, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.