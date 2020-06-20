General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 27 included:
Jeremy Osborne, 788 Whispering Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, restrained from the victim for one year, for theft under $1,000.
Jason A. Wilburn, 245 Iron Bridge Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt on a failure to appear.
Jamie L. Montgomery, 313 Juniper St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt on a failure to appear.
William Z. Lowery, 812 Asheville Highway, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of schedule VI drugs.
Jaime Lynn Montgomery, 172 Buchanon Court, for sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Brennan Love, 8058 Whetsle Road, Whitesburg, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jason Allen Wilburn, 245 Iron Bridge Road, Mosheim, sentenced to six months at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Chelsea Hensley, 1137 W. Irish St., sentenced to 40 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Donna Marie Tesnear, 1012 Kingsport Highway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
William Zachary Lowery, 1109 University Parkway, Johnson City, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Ashley Martin, 105 Roaming Drive, Chuckey, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Dylan Matthew Sheppard, 3322 Stanley Valley road, Surgoinsville, for failure to appear;
Jamie L. Montgomery, 313 Juniper St., for domestic assault;
Terance J. Clark, 681 Old Knoxville Highway, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Gary L. Ranney, 184 Ocean Boulevard E., for violation of protection order/contempt of court;
Glenn Earl Robertson, 4003 Walton St., Savannah, Georgia, for DUI using commercial vehicle;
Stephen A. Tuggle, 140 Champion Circle, for fabricating/tampering with evidence;
Kelly L. Fasnacht, 90 Indian Circle, fabricating/tampering with evidence;
Donna M. Tesnear, 1012 Kingsport Highway, for simple possession of schedule II drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia and fabricating/tampering with evidence;
William Z. Lowery, 812 Asheville Highway, for contributing to the dependency of a child.