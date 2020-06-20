General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 29 included:
Jordan Holt, 510 Livingston Road, Bean Station, fined $25 and court cost, for public intoxication.
Debra A. Walton, no address listed, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for public intoxication.
Trevor J. Rhea, 3780 Marvin Road, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Kevin O. Norton, 312 N. Nelson St., fined $25 and court cost, for public intoxication.
Justin Scott Gray, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Takisha R. Harmon, 271 Morgan Branch Lane, Chuckey, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for public intoxication.
Brittany R. Penley, 1820 Roaring Fork Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 20 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Brandy N. Eastep, 65 Old Milburnton Road, Limestone, fined $1,500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange of schedule V drugs and simple possession/casual exchange of schedule III drugs.
Garey Bowman, 30 Cross Anchor Park, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $34.63, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Gavin Jaylee Edmo, 79 Faulkner’s Loop, Pocatello, Idaho, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and schedule VI in a CMV.
Brandy Nichole Eastep, 65 Milburnton Road, Limestone, sentenced to 20 days in jail. Probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joshua Shane Warner, 3550 Lampkin Drive, Morristown, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Trevor Rhea, 3780 Marvin Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Justin Scott Gray, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Jessica Hicks, Andrew Johnson Inn, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Danielle Desiree Kimery, no address listed, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Clayton Huffman, 2651 Doty Chapel Road, Afton, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Joshua Burnworth, 854 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, probation terminated;
Joshua Shane Warner, 3550 Lampkin Drive, Morristown, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Joshua Daniel Quillen, 4105 Winfield Drive, Kingsport, for driving on a suspended license;
Jordan Holt, 510 Livington Road, Bean Station, for failure to appear;
Joshua Shane Warner, 3550 Lampkin Drive, Morristown, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Asya Rene Acosta Vigil, 976 Taney Lane, Pocatella, Idaho, for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Agor Tyler Short, 114 Dameron Ave., Knoxville, for public intoxication.