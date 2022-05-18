Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 4 included:
Joshua A. Johnson, 200 Lakeshore Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Marcy D. Eaton, 200 Jerry Broyles Road, Chuckey, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
William W. Shipley, 809 W. Main St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Timothy M. Tullock, 239 Robert Harmon Road, fined $1,500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Joshua A. Johnson, 200 Lakeshore Drive, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Amanda Yvonne Waldroupe, 101 Sprinng St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Stacy Dwayne Cutshall, 55 Doughty Lane, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Timothy M. Tullock, 239 Robert Harmon Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation dismissed
Marcey Eaton, 596 Briar Patch Lane, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Joseph Samuel Campbell, 258 Martin Road, Jonesborough, for driving on a suspended license;
Christina Bridges, 2198 Dover Road, Morristown, for failure to appear;
Ian C. Wright, 130 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey, for driving while suspended/revoked and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage.
The state declined to prosecute Joshua A. Johnson, 971 Ricker Road, for failure to appear.
A judicial diversion was granted for Juan K. Edwards, 3572 Milhaven Road, Winston Salem, North Carolina, for schedule VI drugs in a commercial motor vehicle.