Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Nov. 15 included:
Logan S. Hale, 1001 Kiser Boulevard, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Jason Allen Wilburn, 245 Iron Bridge Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
Theresa Michelle Sikes, 5045 Sims Road, Knoxville, sentenced to 10 days suspended to five days in jail, for contempt.
Vincent M. Apel, 885 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding and resisting stop, arrest.
James D. Hassett, 721 McQueen St., Butler, fine $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Shane August Fasnacht, 505 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $300, for misdemeanor parties to fraudulent use of a credit/debit card under $1,000.
Jason Allen Wilburn, 245 Iron Bridge Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Brent Allen Colyer, 42 Luster Lane, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Cameron Earl Grinstead, 210 N. Hardin Ave., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Vincent Michael Apel, 705 W. Church St., sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Timothy Workman, 26 Revonda Circle, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Allen M. Casteel, 295 Amity Road, for driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of financial responsibility law;
Chad Edward Jackson, 400 Crestview Drive, for failure to appear;
Lindburg Norton, 1520 Roaring Fork Road, for child endangerment felony.
The state declined to prosecute James D. Hassett, 721 McQueen St., Butler, for speeding (radar).