Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Nov. 17 included:
Debra A. Walton, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Elizabeth G. Greenwell, 860 Mohawk Creek Road, Midway, fined $25 and court cost, ordered to pay restitution of $3,000, for failure to yield.
Caleb J. Lister, 2030 Jones Bridge Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Carla Sue Church, 3121 Old Kentucky Road, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 22 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving on suspended/revoked, and two counts of DUI.
Terry J. Lane, 800 N. Main St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Tyler Brown, 164 Ted Brown Road, Limestone, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brandon Campbell, 475 Chuckey Ruritan Road S., Chuckey, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Chasity Lynn Daniel, 176 Brown Ave., sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Noel K’Dasha Houseman, 954 Meadowbrook Road, Afton, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Krista Annette Hensley (aka Malone), 38 Isley Lane (last known), probation continued and extended 11 months;
Terry Willis Starnes, 405 Paul St., ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Donna Lee Tadder, 101 Holt Court, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Caleb J. Lister, 2030 Jones Bridge Road, for underage consumption;
Jaime Lopez Manuel, no address listed, for failure to appear;
Trenton K. Effler, 2315 Kelley Gap Road, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Bradford A. Myers, 89 Majestic Circle, for aggravated domestic assault;
Jason R. Miller, 935 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Timothy Lee Workman, 26 Revonda Circle, for fugitive from justice;
Carla S. Church, 3121 Old Kentucky Road S., for simple possession of schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
A judicial diversion was granted for Destinee Irene Hinkle, 245 Ottinger Lane, Chuckey, for theft under $1,000.