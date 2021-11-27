Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Nov. 5 included:
Rachel A. Davis, 7979 Asheville Highway, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Kimberly Penley, 667 Rambo Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for public intoxication.
Joshua Wesley Lee, 16435 SE 65th Road, Ocklawaha, Florida, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher B. Pierallini, 900 Teasel Drive, Kingsport, fined $5 and court cost, for speeding (radar).
Stacy C. Wilkerson, 122 Prairie Lane, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 20 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Pricilla D. Riddle, 2995 Blue Springs Parkway, $2,275 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 90 days in jail, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance and public intoxication.
Danny Dwayne Davis, 2807 S. Roan St., Johnson City, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Brandi Nicole Hogeboon, 478 Bandy Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Kenneth Jamie Hinkle, 1104 Woodside Drive, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Emily K. Coleman, 175 Fish Lane, Kingsport, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Michael S. Rader, 4690 Reggie Drive, Morristown, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kadeen Dickenson, 809 Carson St., sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Priscilla Dawn Brown Riddle, 55 Victoria Lane, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Randy Lynn Tolliver, 332 Royal St., probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Rachel A. Davis, 7979 Asheville Highway, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Jose A. Carreno Vega, 402 E. Cutler St., for domestic assault;
Brenda Lee Thornburg, 289 W.I. Bowman Road, for driving on a suspended license;
Christopher B. Pierallini, 900 Teasel Drive, Kingsport, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Darian Love Poseno, 2322 E. Mayberry Road, Westminister, Maryland, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance;
Cindy Stamm, 90 Jennings Creek Lane, for trespassing;
Pricilla Dawn Riddle, 250 Plaza Towers, for introduction of drugs into a county institution;
Ricky D. Hensley, 304 Park St., driving while license is suspended or revoked.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Darian Love Poseno, 2322 E. Mayberry Road, Westminister, Maryland, for unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Devon Conlin Buchman, 1902 Ridgewood Court, Hampstead, Maryland, for unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Steven A. Barron, 116 Ricker Ave., for reckless driving.