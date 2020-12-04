Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Nov. 6 included:
Gary L. Ranney, 184 Ocean Boulevard E., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and resisting stop, arrest.
Joshua R. Lawson, 235 Davy Crockett Road, Limestone, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Joshua A. Johnson, 200 Lakeshore Drive, fined $925 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Jordan C. Laws, 2855 Old Kentucky Road S., fined $6,100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI, simple possession of schedule IV drugs and simple possession of schedule III.
Tevis E. Young, 236 Hugh Story Road, Limestone, fined $925 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange of schedule III drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing.
Ronald G. Yancey, 1842 Old Boones Creek Road, Johnson City, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecultively, suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for DUI and failure to appear.
Jerry W. Williams, 3952 Blue Springs Parkway, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possession or casual exchange of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Alexis B. Morgan, 506 Park St., fined $1,175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule II drug violation, schedule VI drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing.
Polly J. Tunnell, 465 Mulberry Road, fined $1,650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange.
Breanna Susan Walker, 129 Josiah Trail, Elizabethton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of false urine for falsifying a drug test.
Shannon M. Phillips, 400 W. Chestnut St., Johnson City, fined $1,175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule II drug violation, schedule VI drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing.
Brandon N. Swift, 1830 Babbs Mill Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Roderick Thomas-Kirby, 314 W. Church St., fined $1,300 and court cost, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor schedule II drug violation, driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to give due care, failure to appear and misdemeanor simple possession of schedule VI drugs.
Gary Lee Ranney, 184 Ocean Boulevard, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Ray Sauceman, 145 Hixon Circle, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Polly Tunnell, 925 Rheatown Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Phillip M. Campbell, 205 Lake St., for domestic assault;
Amanda S. Taylor, 205 Lake St., for domestic assault;
Michael P. Bailey, 2049 John Graham Road, for display of registration plates – manner violation;
Liam Lawlor, 493 Fairfield Drive, for vandalism;
Jonathan Dixon, 227 N. Irish St., for failure to appear and driving on a revoked license;
Shawn Anderson, 135 Twin Barns Road, for failure to appear and driving on a revoked/suspended license;
Heather Danielle White, 140 Jockey Road, Chuckey, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Darren Bishop, 134 Lady Marion Trail, for harrassment;
Janel Powell, 635 S. McKee St., for simple assault;
Jerry W. Williams, 3952 Blue Springs Parkway, for driving while in possession of methamphetamine;
Cynthia D. Bledsoe, 61 Tiny Lane, for disorderly conduct;
Roderick Thomas-Kirby, 314 W. Church St., for aggravated domestic assault.
A judicial diversion was granted for Cynthia D. Bledsoe, 61 Tiny Lane, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, assault, simple possession of schedule IV drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia.