Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Oct. 2 included:
Andrew R. Dinsmore, 115 Mill Drive, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
William J. Smith, 281 Love St., fined $50 and court cost, for disorderly conduct.
Jason H. Adams, 900 Apple St., fined $55 and court cost, for speeding (radar) and violation of financial responsibility law.
Amanda B. Potter, 115 Laurel Estates Circle, Chuckey, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug parphernalia.
Elizabeth F. Caballero, 2790 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II drugs.
Cody Lowe, 17936 Horton Highway, Fall Branch, sentenced to 10 days for contempt on a failure to appear charge.
Jeffery Arland Hinkle, 2185 Middle Creek Road, fined $850 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor possession of schedule II drugs, resisting arrest and assault on an officer.
Cody J. Buckner, 1144 Whirlwind Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding.
Samantha R. Dyer, 412 Lunar Circle, Powell, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs.
Darrell Mosher, 105 Hope Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear at jail.
Nicholas M. Medcalf, 100 Pyburn Lane, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II drugs.
Jeffery A. Hinkle, 2185 Middle Creek Road, Afton, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Cody Jordan Buckner, 1144 Whirlwind Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
David Lynn Ricker, 379 Dunbar Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jeffery Kesterson, 2085 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tyler Mitchel Lemka, 6414 Fish Hatchery Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Darrell Mosher, 604 S. Main St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Nicholas Medcalf, 100 Pyburn Lane, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Dylan Shayne Seaton, 560 Anderson Loop, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Mark Daniel Turner, 124 Bacon Valley Road, Parrottsville, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jeffrey G. Johnson, 244 Liberty Lane, Canton, Georgia, for criminal trespassing;
Cecil T. Bowman, 659 C.M. Jones Road, for disorderly conduct;
Samuel K. Kolnicki, 1423 E. Church St., for driving on suspended/revoked.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Roger D. Bowman, 255 Steen Road, Limestone, for public intoxication;
Gordon H. Cleghorn, 2390 W. Allens Bridge Road, for theft of property (motor vehicles);
Andrew R. Dinsmore, 115 Mill Drive, for underage consumption and evading arrest;
Esteban Dimas Jacome, 438 Patterson St., Afton, for simple assault;
Dylan S. Seaton, 560 Anderson Loop, for theft under $2,500;
Eliazbeth F. Caballero, 2790 Stone Dame Road, Chuckey, for violation of order of protection or restraining order;
Ivey P. Stills, 2118 Three Springs Road, Russelllville, for public intoxication;
Jacob A. Mascioli, 312 Ski Mountain Road, Gatlinburg, for violation of implied consent.