Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Oct. 5 included:
Junior J. Davis, 484 Brandy Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for evading arrest, failure to appear and joyriding.
Zacharie Wells, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to four days in jail, for public intoxication.
Marlon S. Gregg, 410 Volunteer St., fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail with the balance on probation, for schedule II drug violation.
Marcy D. Eaton, 200 Jerry Broyles Road, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for driving on suspended/revoked and failure to appear.
Ashley N. Swatzell, 2341 Buckingham Road, fined $650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI, driving while license is suspended or revoked and simple possession/casual exchange.
Dakota Ricker, 4970 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $109.72, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000 and failure to appear.
Alexandro C. Alvarez, 3111 River road, Wimauma, Florida, fined $375 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving without a license and DUI.
Jessica Ann Lee, 3460 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Marcey Donnette Eaton, 596 Briar Patch Lane, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ashley Nichole Swatzell, 2342 Buckingham Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dakota L. Ricker, 4970 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 40 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Brenda L. Reneau, 1325 Whitehouse Road, probation terminated;
Simon Sherrard, 940 Kite Road, probation terminated;
Matthew Webster McCullogh, 942 Ethans Olen Drive, Knoxville, probation terminated;
Louis Edward Kyker, 450 Billy Bible Road, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Frederic Lewis Pickard, 345 Locust St., for joyriding;
Vincent T. Morris, 590 Mountain Loop, for driving while liscense is suspended or revoked;
James A. Gulley, 1107 S. Jackson St., Morristown, for driving on revoked;
Junior J. Davis, 484 Bandy Road, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
The state declined to prosecute Ashley N. Swatzell, 2342 Buckingham Road, for underage consumption and stop sign violation.