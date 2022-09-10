Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Sept. 7 included:
Donald E. Fox, 1015 Pine Brooke Road, Morristown, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Lonny E. Goad, 211 Ocean Boulevard E., forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Casey L. Best, 5115 Lincoln Drive, Knoxville, fined $1,000 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange of schedule I drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of financial responsibility law and driving while licenses is suspended or revoked.
Derek Lee D. Davis, 1806 Nolichuckey road, fined $55 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law and unlawful removal of registration decal or plate.
Kiefer N. McClanahan, 113 Lobo Loop, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
Richard C. Jones, 12 rocky Point, Midway, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Dusty S. Neal, 440 Jewell Sayler Lane, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Brandon K. Effler, 3265 Sunnydale Road, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop, arrest and schedule III drug violation.
Keith E. Wilson, 375 Hartshaw Drive, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
Chassiti Marie Hazelwood, 15 E. Ocean Boulevard, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Casey Lynne Best, 2775 Blue Springs Parkway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
David L. Johnson, 105 Lyman Brown Road, Fall Branch, sentenced to six month at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Heather Peltier, 1734 Fairview Road, Afton, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Lodonnica C. Collins, 2215 Whirlwind Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Devon Allen Bucy, 45 Cherokee Boulevard, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jimmy Charles Waddell, 325 Splatter Creek Road, Limestone, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tevis Eugene Young, 236 Hugh Story Road, Limestone, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Dusty Sayler Neal, 440 Jewell Saylor Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brandon Effler, 800 Red Hill Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Keith Eric Wilson, 375 Hartshaw Drive, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Jody Pink Shuffler, 1711 Dellwood Circle, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Louis Kyker, 450 Billy Bible Road, probation terminated;
Gavin Edmo, 79 Faulkners Loop, Pocatello, Idaho, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Paul W. Winstead, 1820 Roaring Fork Road, for driving while licenses is suspended or revoked;
Jerika D. Shelton, 90 Chuckey Ruritan Road S., Chuckey, for domestic assault;
Kiefer N. McClanahan, 113 Lobo Loop, disorderly conduct.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Gaven N. Smith, 304 Brookwood Court, Blountville, for DUI and violation of implied consent;
Jerika D. Shelton, 90 Chuckey Ruritan Road S., Chuckey, for possession of schedule VI for resale, possessing a firearm during a felony, possess or casually exchange methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Gary Jerome Baines Jr., 9193 Acadia Place, Cordova, for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Charlene Carter, 190 Josie Road, Mohawk, for theft under $1,000;
Jeffery Allan Swofford, 740 Calico Road, Afton, for fugitive from justice;
Trevor John Rhea, 3780 Marvin Road, Mosheim, for theft under $10,000;
Casey L. Best, 5115 Lincoln Drive, Knoxville, for simple possession/casual exchange of schedule II drugs;
Whitney A. Legg, 131 Mason St., for manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.