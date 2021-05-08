Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr., and Dave Leonard sitting in as judge on April 23 included:
Lawrence J. Andrews, 105 Spruce St., forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Daphne E. Mathes, 105 Spruce St., forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Thaddeus P. Franklin, 2000 Bibles Chapel Road, Midway, for domestic assault;
Tony S. Landers, 35 Morse Lane, for domestic assault;
Everette L. Shelton, 67 Oakland Park, for domestic assault;
Kristey M. Marshall, 144 Brooks Drive, for domestic assault;
Christopher D. Winder, 1189 Treadway Drive, Dandridge, for theft under $10,000 (motor vehicle), criminal impersonation and failure to appear.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Michael Rader, 1425 Mohawk Ridge Road, Bulls Gap, for theft under $1,000;
Karen Harrison, 157 Ball Road, for theft under $1,000.