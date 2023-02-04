Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 30 included:
Aymer Velasquez, no address listed, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Amanda R. Bitner, 3315 Chuckey Highway, Limestone, fined $750x3+50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possess or casual exchange of methamphetamine, driving while license is suspended or revoked, schedule I drug violation and schedule II drug violation.
Douglas M. Murray, 2795 Dulaney Road, Mosheim, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail and an additional sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 75 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor domestic assault and domestic assault.
Richardo Sanchez, 9664 Asheville Highway, fined $1,000 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to appear, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Teddy L. Hyatt, 117 Reece Tunnell Circle, Fall Branch, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Juan Michael Smith, 405 N. Main St., fined $225 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 35 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing, misdemeanor evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Sammy A. Burns, 2145 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restraining order entered, for domestic assault.
Leslie Y. Craven, 120 Cherokee Boulevard, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation.
Holly N. Southerland, 45 Chickadee Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
Jessica C. Stout, 1321 Twin Oaks Drive Way, Parottsville, fined $1,750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, for schedule IV drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended or revoked, violation of financial responsibility law, and schedule I drug violation.
Zachary S. Brewer, no address listed, fined $25 ad court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing.
Caleb Alan Gross, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Amanda Ruth Bitner, 3315 Chuckey Highway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Ricardo Sanchez, 9664 Asheville Highay, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Juan M. Smith, 405 N. Main St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Alexis Morgan, 751 Frank Roberts Road, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sammie Antione Burns, 2145 Andrew Johnson Highway, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Leslie Yvonne Craven, 120 Cherokee Lane, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Holly N. Southerland, 1314 Kenny St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Mary L. Valentine, 3720 Old Baileyton Road, for driving while license is suspended/revoked and failure to appear;
Richard Lynn Burns, 98 Baileyton College St., for driving without a license;
Jacob Douglas Heranney, 1009 Highway 93, Fall Branch, for reckless driving;
Jack Theodore Smith, 171 Ted Brown Road, Chuckey, for driving on a revoked license;
Candice J. Pricenor, 218 Wilhoit Road, Chuckey, for domestic assault and tail light/license plate light requires;
Mark A. Tolley, 885 Pitt Loop, Chuckey, for two counts of domestic assault;
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Aymer Velasquez, no address listed, for speeding (radar);
Ricardo Sanchez, 9664 Asheville Highway, for violation of financial responsibility law;
Teddy L. Hyatt, 117 Reece Tunnell Circle, Fall Branch, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Arik Smith, 118 Jonathan Lane, for theft under $1,000;
Jiquez Imeque Craig, 1415 Stoker Terrace, Albemarle, North Carolina.