Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 1 included:
Bryan Albert Gallagher, 421 Old Cemetery Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Kevin Orville Norton, 175 Brunner St., forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Shawn Michael Cutshaw, 155 Loblolly Drive, Mosheim, fined $1,000, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 75 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, falsification of a drug test and failure to appear.
Anthony Sutton, 206 Pinecrest Drive, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license and failure to appear.
Alicia Diane Jones, 21 Logwood Lane, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brooklyn Michelle Romines, 514 W. Church St., sentenced to two termst of 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation, to be served consecutively.
David Robert Manzi, 950 House Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Shawn Michael Cutshaw, 155 Loblolly Drive, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Courtney Marshall, 195 Little Chuckey Cut-off, Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Richard L. Malone, 1755 Old Baileyton Road, Afton, for domestic assault;
Charles Allen Burgess, 125 Mill Drive, for hunting from a public road and violation of blaze orange requirements;
Kevin O. Norton, 175 Brunner St., for failure to appear;
Christopher Cody Turner, 4928 Fair Oaks Drive, Toledo, Ohio, for failure to appear;
Dustin J. Cutshaw, 10996 Asheville Highway, for domestic assault;
Tina Marie Durham, no address listed, for domestic assault;
Toni L. Johnson, 2515 R. St. S.E., Washington, D.C., for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Bryan Albert Gallagher, 421 Old Cemetery Road, for under age possession/consumption of alcohol;
Dustib S. Neal, 440 Jewell Sayler Lane, for fugitive from justice;
Naomi Ruth Elliott, 3920 Porter Ave., Knoxville, for possession of a stolen vehicle;
Tori Lashawn Johnson, 2515 R. St. S.E., Washington, D.C., for schedule VI drug violation.
A judicial diversion was granted for Dinar Kabirov, 2400 N.E. 33rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.