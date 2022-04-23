Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 11 included:
Jamie W. Griffin, 46 Vicky St., fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possess or casually exchange methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Hailey Messer, 106 Ross Boulevard, sentenced to five days in jail, for contempt.
Melinda Diane Reamer, 120 Curtis St., fined $275 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident, no drivers license and failure to appear.
Sage A. Cash, 6285 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading arrest.
Kimberly J. Shults, 1228 Olivet Mountain Road, fined $1,150 and c, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for six years, for DUI and driving on suspended/revoked.
Daniel Lee Bowman, 115 Frank Hill Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 110 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $50, for joyriding and two counts of assault on an officer.
Shannon R. Wills, 616 E. Barton Ridge Road, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Michael L. Silvers, 175 Fox Road, Chuckey, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Ivan Ocampo Vazquez, 428 Cherry St., fined $700 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI, driving while license is suspended or revoked and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle.
Tammy S. Martinez, 415 Oakwood Road, Midway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 7 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while suspended/revoked.
Melinda Diane Reamer, 1015 Bolton Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
James Edward Johnston, 1017 Little Indian Creek Road, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kimberly Jo Shults, 1228 Olivet Mountain Road, sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Daniel Lee Bowman, 4422 Cherokee Road, Jonesborough, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Timothy Lee Wihlen, no address listed, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Daniel Dale Morgan, 402 N. Armstrong Road, Rogersville, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Shannon Ray Wills, 616 E. Barton Ridge Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brandon Matthew Walker, 111 Woodland Drive, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Lee Silver, 385 Pilot Knob Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ivan Olampo Vazquez, 428 Cherry St., sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Nathan Conrad Ivy, 635 Gammon Ave., Morristown, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Trinity J. Absher, 510 Carr Lane N., for failure to appear;
Gentsen G. Colyer, 130 Pandora Loop, Chuckey, for violation of an order of protection or restraining order, aggravated assault/domestic and two counts of domestic assault;
Jamie Griffin, 46 Vicky St., for failure to appear;
Jason Lynn Holt, 1490 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, for driving while suspended/revoked;
Sabrina Stokely, 668 Old Long Creek Road, Del Rio, for failure to appear;
Tammy s. Martinez, 415 Oakwood Road, Midway, for failure to appear;
James E. Johnston, 1017 Little Indian Creek Road, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Melinda Diane Reamer, 120 Curtis St., for false imprisonment and joyriding;
Sage A. Cash, 6285 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, for escape;
Kimberly J. Shults, 1228 Olivet Mountain Road, for violation implied consent and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.