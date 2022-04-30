Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 13 included:
Jennifer Hipshire, 235 Johnson Hollow Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000.
Shane A. Myers, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Lonny E. Goad, 211 Ocean Boulevard E., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Katrina Hensley, 125 Clay Way, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Skylur Burkey, 2301 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $39.84, for theft under $1,000.
Mach E. Peters, 712 Carson St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for violation of community supervision for life.
Donald R. Guerassio, 2009 Eastwood Ave., Kingsport, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $100, restrained from the victim, for misdemeanor stalking.
Kathy F. Lane, no address listed, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule II drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Sylas Jeremiah Bradford, 3840 Ottway Road, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Clayton John Bright, 90 Red Dog Lane, Afton, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Reban Wayne Early, 39 Chestnut Ridge Road, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Randall Glenn Greene, 835 Mohawk Ridge Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Kathy Faye Lane, 45 Raders Sidetrack Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jeremy Leland Crocker, 590 Tyne Gray Road, Afton, for driving on a suspended license;
Jason S. Lavigne, 1298 Brown Springs Road, for domestic assault;
James F. Barnes, 311 Old Gray Station Road, for indecent exposure;
Sammie A. Burns, 935 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, for domestic assault;
Joey A. Cansler, 1785 Snake Hollow Road, for violation of order of protection or restraining order.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Naomi Louise Quillen, 1275 Sinking Spring Road, Mosheim, for possession of schedule VI drugs, sale/delivery of schedule V drugs, and two counts of sale/delivery of schedule II drugs;
Derek Sweet, no address listed, for theft under $10,000 and fugitive from justice;
Kathy F. Lane, no address listed, for public intoxication.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Michael L. Anderson, 34 Love St., for misdemeanor domestic assault;
Justin L. Havey, 1280 Westwood Road, Mohawk, for misdemeanor reckless endangerment;
Colton A. Story, 721 Carson St., for misdemeanor schedule VI drug violation;
Ethan T. McGhee, 110 Woodlyn St., for misdemeanor evading.