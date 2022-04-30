Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 14 included:
Jackie W. Brown, 306 S. Lake St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for two counts of domestic assault.
Brandon Lynn Nelson, 379 Dunbar Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Heather LaJune Morgan, 1075 Mohawk Ridge Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
The state declined to prosecute Jackie W. Brown, 306 S. Lake St., for two counts of resisting stop, arrest.