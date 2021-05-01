Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 16 included:
Jacqueline Sisco-Lawson, 135 E. Ocean Boulevard, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Frankie D. Crum, 1000 Heritage Road N., Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for interference with an emergence calls (911) and misdemeanor assault.
Garrett H. Harrison, 215 N. Highland Ave., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to four days in jail, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing.
Debra A. Walton, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Peter A. Boyd, 1120 Arnold Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Jennifer L. Bellamy, 135 Howerton Circle, Bean Station, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 14 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation and resisting stop, arrest.
Meghan Anne Tolliver, 162 Pinto Road, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Christopher L. Mathis, 300 Raymond Road, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for posses or casually exchange methamphetamine.
Tina Lawson, 6615 Tecoy Lane, Knoxville, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Tyler B. Worley, 1012 W. 6th North St., Morristown, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
Andy L. Shiflet, 190 Josie St., Mohawk, fined $105 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for registration improperly displayed, criminal impersonation and driving without a license.
Frank D. Crum, 1000 Heritage Road N., Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Larry Wayne Hartsock, 196 Rock Quarry Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Amber Dawn Hammonds, 2061 Horton Highway, sentenced to 12 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Heather Davis, 1370 Bolton Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Frankie Lee Cremins, 1206 Price Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days a70
Peter Albert Boyd, 410 Maple Ave., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Lee Mathes, 205 Mayor Ave., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tina Lawson, 6615 Tecoy Lane, Knoxville, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tyler Blake Worley, 777 Susong Memorial Road, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Andy Lee Shiflet, 811 Briarcliff, Johnson City, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jessie Lynn Roberts, 3540 Jockey Road, Limestone, for domestic assault;
David Hawk, 5220 W. Allens Bridge Road, for simple assault;
Jacqueline Sisco-Lawson, 135 E. Ocean Boulevard, for drivers license violation;
John H. Davis, 1993 Old Newport Highway, for violation of financial responsibility law an violation of vehicle registration law;
Christine Estepp, 318 N. Highland St., failure to appear;
Micah J. Davis, 6415 Kingsport Highway, Afton, for failure to appear;
Lorie B. Quillen, 100 Heatherwood St., for failure to appear;
Ricky N. Gass, 75 Gibreath Loop, Mosheim, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
David Jackson, 78 Windswept Lane, for theft under $60,000 and expecially aggravated kidnapping;
Crystal Lynn Barnett, 457 Hood Road, Kingsport, for fugitive from justice;
Christopher L. Mathis, 300 Raymond Road, for public intoxication.
A judicial diversion was granted for Micah J. Davis, 6415 Kingsport Highway, Afton, for misdemeanor evading arrest.