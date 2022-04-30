Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 18 included:
Aaron James, 580 Bewley Road, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Christopher L. Koch, 165 Twin Barns Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Dominic N. Rosenbaum, 395 Rheatown Road, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail and an additional six months in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation and evading arrest.
Felicia A. Hopson, 1605 Knox St., Johnson City, fined $1,850 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day to day, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for schedule II drug violation, schedule IV drug violation, and DUI.
Aaron D. Cook, 243 Country Lane, Church Hill, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 24 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for failure to appear and criminal trespassing.
Terry L. Deyton, 211 N. Nelson St., fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Michael J. Sandstrom, 325 Pine St., fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, for schedule II drug violation misdemeanor domestic assault.
Steven C. Parker, 2904 Kingsport Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for vandalism.
Roger D. Wilburn, 152 Clay Way, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
Kayla M. Douglas, 2636 Gilliam Circle, Talbott, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Billy Wallace Stamper, 2145 Shakerag Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brian Scott Henderson, 105 Summit Drive, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Mark Anthony Ward, 122 Horseshoe Bend, Chuckey, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Bettye Jean Barton, 362 Banks Drive, Fall Branch, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dominic N. Rosenbaum, 395 Rheatown Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Chad Joseph Whitson, 122 Powell St., sentenced to 80 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Terry Lynn Deyton, 211 N. Nelson St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Roger Wilburn, 152 Clay Way, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dustian Cash, no address listed, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dale Michael Denton, 189 Pruitt Road N., sentenced to 35 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sondra Michelle Cross, 104 Brad St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Wesley Dale Benton, 55 Davida Lane, Asheville, North Carolina, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Rinda L. McCellan, 4090 Sunnydale Road, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Tiffany Doll Pennington, 118 Cornerstown Circle, Woodstock, Georgia, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Donald R. Mathes, 689 Oak Hill Road, Mosheim, for fugitive from justice;
Raeshauna J. Potter, 990 Bill Martin Road, Afton, for lights required on motor vehicles;
Felicia A. Hopson, 1605 Knox St., Johnson City, for violation of implied consent law and unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Michael J. Sandstrom, 325 Pine St., for domestic assault and violation of order of protection (domestic assault)
A judicial diversion was granted for Raeshaune J. Potter, 990 Bill Martin Road, Afton, for schedule VI drug violation.