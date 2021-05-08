Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 19 included:
Randal D. Jennings, 575 Shelton Mission Road, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs.
Dylan C. Noe, 4034 Eagles View Court, Morristown, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Christopher A. Bratcher, 102 Hartshaw Drive, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Paul Winstead, 1820 Roaring Fork Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication.
Shawn P. Anderson, 135 Twin Barns Road, fined $1,350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 32 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Amber M. Moser, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Patricia K. Wells, 180 Overlook Lane, Rutledge, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Ashlyn L. Cosby, 52 Haney Park, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Eric A. Arwood, 136 Fry St., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Dakota L. Ricker, 4970 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange.
Christopher R. Gillespie, 1600 Highway 70 Bypass, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and possess or casual exchange of methamphetamine.
Darrell James Thompson, 1618 Iroquois Court, Lugoff, South Carolina, fined $225 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 14 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Brenden R. Miller, 295 Midway Road, Mosheim, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
Doyle J. Rowbotham, 436 Robert Harmon Road, fined $1,550 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 55 days in jail, 45 days are day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule II drug violation, schedule VI drug violation and failure to appear.
Rinda McClellan, 4090 Sunnydale Road, fined $1,575 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for simple possession of a controlled substance, schedule IV drug violation, failure to yield and two counts of DUI.
Janel V. Powell, 1821 Fairview Road, Afton, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication.
Alan L. Mead, 550 Solomon Road, Mohawk, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault and custodial interference.
Mack C. McGee, 629 Shady Spring Trail, Madison, fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, firearm forfeited, for possession of a firearm while under the influence, possession with intent to sale/manufacture/deliver schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lesly G. Flannery, 17 Chuckey Point, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for assault.
Matthew T. Amos, 5465 Horton Highway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dakota Ricker, 4970 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Brenden Miller, 317 E. Bernard Ave., sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Janel Powell, 1821 Fairview Road, Afton, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation dismissed for Timothy Brian Tipton, 3725 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Charles V. Ramsey, 85 Humphreys Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear;
Tammy M. Pitts, 256 Britton Ave., for driving on suspended/revoked.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Dylan C. Noe, 4034 Eagles View Court, Morristown, for violation of implied consent law;
Christopher A. Bratcher, 102 Hartshaw Drive, for lights required on motor vehicle;
Jason Crum, 4634 Cedar Creek Road, for stalking;
Rinda McClellan, 4090 Sunnydale Road, for simple theft;
Shawn P. Anderson, 135 Twin Barns Road, for leaving the scene of an accident, involving damage to a vehicle, child endangerment and violation of implied consent law;
Eric A. Arwood, 136 Fry St., for violation of implied consent;
Alan Mead, 785 Morelock Drive, Morristown, for violation of restraining order.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Makayla Seay, 825 High Top Road, Midway, for theft under $1,000;
Holly N. Saunders, 110 Champion Circle, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs.