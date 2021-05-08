Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 21 included:
April S. Whelchel, 406 Elk St., fined $1,000 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule II drug violation and Schedule VI drug violation.
Fred A. Poore, 1310 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Misty J. Clawson, 60 Mt. Hebron Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Jessica Vanderbrook, 5095 Erwin Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Etta E. Hamilton, 4580 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for evading arrest.
James Lewis Brobeck, 2215 Whirlwind Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $15, for theft under $1,000.
Larry T. Norton, 280 Snapps Ferry Park, fined $1,600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, schedule IV drug violation and two counts of DUI.
Michael Loranze Garber Jr., 721 Flatwood Road, Mosheim, fined $1,500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin L. Kimery, 126 Highland Park Lane, Afton, fined $205 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, driving on suspended/revoked, driving while license is supsended or revoked, violation of financial responsibility law and registration expired/improperly displayed.
Randall G. Greene, 883 Mohawk Ridge, Bulls Gap, fined $1,150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while suspended/revoked, simple possession of schedule II drugs and DUI.
Jennifer Leeann Corbin, 5617 Bobby St., Knoxville, fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tonya M. Norton, 90 Echo Drive, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and possess or casual exchange of methamphetamine.
Desmond Ligon, 3505 Skyline Drive, Knoxville, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation and failure to appear.
Daniel D. Morrison, 115 Shady Grove Lane, Mosheim, fined $2,050 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI, Manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession of schedule V drugs, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Melinda A. Goins, 310 W. Third N. St., Morristown, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 34 days in jail, for simple possession of schedule I drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.
Ryan M. Serra, 79 Pebblehill Park, fined $1,200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule I drug violation, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.
Jessica Vanderbrook, 5095 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation
Etta Ellamae Hamilton, 4580 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Beal, 310 N. Highland Ave., sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sheldon L. Johnson, 480 Joe Ball Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ryan Michael Serra, 213 Fox Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Daniel Schofield, 25 Old Jonesboro Road, Afton, probation terminated
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jerry M. Michaud, 317 E. Bernard Ave., for driving while license is suspended or revoked and registration improperly displayed.
Crystal Irene Robinson, 89 Highland Park Lane, Afton, for driving on a suspended license.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
April S. Whelchel, 406 Elk St., for public intoxication;
Joshua W. Bentley, 104 Moonlight Court, Midway, for fugitive from justice;
James Louis Brobeck, 2215 Whirlwind Road, for failure to appear;
Larry T. Norton, 280 Snapps Ferry Road, for possession of legend drug without a prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia and two counts of violation of implied consent law.
A judicial diversion was granted for Harry Esterby, 60 Tusculum Boulevard, for theft under $1,000.