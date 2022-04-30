Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Dave Leonard sitting in as judge on April 22 included:
Jaybrail Artouris Paul White, 1002 Penthouse Drive, Birmingham, Alabama, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.;
Nathan W. Martin, 3475 Old Midway Road, Mosheim, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.
Jeremy Robert Miller, 146 Campground Road, Madisonville, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Charlie E. Hooks Jr., 2049 Green Springs Highway, Birmingham, Alabama, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.
Kendrick Cranmore, 211 Hillcrest St., Rogersville, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license.
Jonathan S. Jones, 45 Raders Sidetrack Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation.
Christopher B. Fugate, 2875 W. State St., Bristol, finned $50 credited time served, for contempt.
Marcus b. Shores, 605 S. McKee St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Daniel Edward Campbell, 142 Old Kentucky Road W., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Amber Marie Bannan, 3365 Horton Highway, for failure to appear;
James H. Shelton, 225 Morgan Branch Lane, Chuckey, for driving while suspended/revoked;
Nathan W. Martin, 3475 Old Midway Road, Mosheim, for violation of the seat belt law.
A judicial diversion was granted for Jonathon Hale, 120 Old Wagon Road, Jonesborough, for credit card fraud.